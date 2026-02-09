CIDG confiscates P12M 'refurbished' gadgets

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) on February 5, 2026 confiscated some P12-million worth of alleged refurbished gadgets during an operation at a warehouse in Subic Bay Gateway Park, Subic, Zambales.

In its report on Monday, the CIDG said that some 2,400 laptops, consisting of 460 Dell Chromebooks, 600 Acer Chromebooks, 690 HP Chromebooks, 650 Lenovo Chromebooks and 65 mobile phones estimated to be wort P12,195,000 were seized during the operation carried out by virtue of a search warrant issued by Executive Judge Richard A. Paradeza of the Regional Trial Court, Olongapo City on February 3.

Authorities also seized one order book, a back job checklist report, a Certificate of Registration from the Bureau of Customs.

The CIDG arrested Chinese nationals identified as Liang, Liu, Xiao and Yuan, and an unidentified Filipino cohort during the operation.

The alleged owner named Jia remains at large, according to operatives of the CIDG Regional Field Unit 3 and CIDG Olongapo City Field Unit.

"The electronic devices were assembled and refurbished inside the Subic Bay Freeport Zone, where all operations are strictly intended for exportation. However, instead of exporting the products, the suspects allegedly deliberately diverted these to the local market purposely to evade the payment of proper taxes and duties, resulting in big losses to the government, and creating unfair competition that affects legitimate local businesses. The suspects also have no legal approval and authority from the National Telecommunications Commission to sell the said items in the local market," the CIDG said.

The suspects face charges for alleged violation of Article 18(a) of Republic Act No. 7394 or the Consumer Act of the Philippines.