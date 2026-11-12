CIDG nabs Korean, Filipina partner for P1.6M extortion

A 47-year-old Korean national and his 31-year-old Filipina live-in partner were arrested over alleged robbery-extortion after demanding P1.6 million from friends of four Korean nationals detained by the Bureau of Immigration (BI), the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) said.

In an official Facebook post, the CIDG said its Angeles City Field Unit arrested the duo identified as “Jin” and “Lyn,” during an operation in Barangay Cutcut, Angeles City, between 9:15 p.m. and 9:40 p.m. on November 9.

The CIDG said the suspects were caught receiving the P1.6 million from the complainant.

The amount consisted of genuine P1,000 bills mixed with fake money.

According to the agency, the four Korean nationals were arrested in September 2026 by virtue of a Red Notice. They are currently detained at the BI facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.

The CIDG said “Jin” approached the detainees’ friends in October and claimed he could facilitate their release through his purported connections.

The suspect allegedly demanded P1 million for each detainee, or a total of P4 million, supposedly for bail, processing fees and other expenses.

The friends reportedly paid the full amount. However, the four Koreans remained in BI custody, according to the CIDG.

The agency said the suspect later demanded another P400,000 for each detainee, totaling P1.6 million. This prompted the complainant to seek police assistance.

The two suspects were arrested for alleged robbery-extortion in relation to estafa under Article 315 of the Revised Penal Code, the agency said. |via Tristan Jingco