CIDG: P150M substandard cigarettes, HTPs seized

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in Central Luzon implemented Search Warrants for violation of Republic Act No. 7394 (Consumers Act of the Philippines) in two warehouses of Arborland Holdings Incorporated in Barangay Calibutbut, Bacolor, Pampanga that resulted in the confiscation of assorted brands of substandard Heated Tobacco Products (HTPs) and cigarettes worth PhP150,000,000.

The agency stated that the confiscated P145 million worth of HTPs and P5 million cigarettes were placed in unlabeled master cases.

The CIDG said these products bear expired tax stamps and outdated graphic health warnings and lacked the required clearance from the National Tobacco Administration (NTA).

Major General Robert Morico, director of the CIDG, said that it is the policy of the state to protect consumers, promote their general welfare, and establish standards of conduct for business and industry by preventing unfair trade practices and the proliferation of illicit tobacco products.

He added that the government upholds the people’s right to health by protecting consumers from substandard tobacco products and ensuring compliance with Republic Act No. 10643 (Graphic Health Warnings Law).

The law mandates the printing of highly visual, picture-based health warnings on all tobacco product packaging to warn the public of the hazards of smoking.

The director also stressed the government’s commitment to safeguard public revenues through the proper payment of excise taxes and the strict enforcement of laws against the manufacture, distribution, sale, and possession of illicit tobacco products.

The CIDG Regional Field Unit 3 is set to file criminal charges against the owners of the warehouse, who are still at large as of press time.