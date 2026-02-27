CIDG seizes ₱133M counterfeit footwear

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Pampanga has seized ₱133 million worth of counterfeit CROCS footwear during the implementation of Oplan Megashopper on Thursday, February 26, 2026 in Apalit, Pampanga.

The operation, enforced Search Warrant No. 26-37066 issued by Judge Phillip Charles G. Santos of Manila RTC Branch 46.

The search at a warehouse reportedly operated by alias “GM” in the Golden Haojia Industrial Compound resulted in the recovery of big volumes of counterfeit footwear.

The CIDG team also confiscated equipment and assorted documents during the operation.

Operatives of the group also found suspected counterfeit footwear similar to Adidas, which will undergo product verification.

Warehouse personnel failed to present any permits or proofs of legal operation, the CIDG Pampanga said.

“This operation reflects CIDG’s commitment to safeguarding consumers and protecting intellectual property rights. We will continue to conduct decisive actions against individuals and groups involved in counterfeiting and illicit trade," Colonel Grant A. Gollod said. (RGN)