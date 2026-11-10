CIDG seizes unregistered vape products in Bulacan

The Eastern District Field Unit of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) National Capital Region conducted an operation for violations of Republic Act No. 11900 (Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act) in relation to Republic Act No. 10175 Section 6 (Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012) and Republic Act No. 7394 (Consumer Act of the Philippines) in Barangay Bancal, Meycauayan, Bulacan that resulted in the arrest of a woman, and confiscation of 1,980 pieces of assorted flavored vape products worth ₱520,000.00.

The products are not duly registered with the Department of Trade and Industry, the CIDG said.

The report submitted to CIDG Director, Major General Robert Morico II, stated that the arrested person “Jean”, businesswoman, of legal age, was caught selling vaporized nicotine products without the required License to Operate (LTO) and DTI Certificate of Product Notification (CPN).

The CIDG Director said that Republic Act No. 11900 (Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act) establishes regulatory standards for vaporized nicotine and non-nicotine products to protect public health, ensure product safety and quality, and prevent the sale and distribution of unsafe and non-compliant products.

He also emphasized that Republic Act No. 7394 (Consumer Act of the Philippines) protects the interests of consumers, promotes their general welfare, and establishes standards of conduct for business and industry by ensuring that only safe, quality, and compliant products are offered in the market.