City government continues neutering, spaying program

ANGELES CITY — The city government here continues the free neutering and spaying program for cats and dogs.

Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin, Jr., said pet owners may inquire at the Angeles City Dog Pound, City Hall Compound for the schedule of free neutering and spaying.

Executive Assistant IV Reina Manuel said the program started with stray animals housed at the City Hall Animal Pound and rescued animals.

Lazatin’s Chief Adviser and Tactician IC Calaguas said the program aims to help more Angelen~os become responsible pet owners.

City Veterinary Officer Christian Xyric Arcilla said that spaying and castration, two effective means of animal sterilization, will help control unwanted animal population, and the spread of rabies.