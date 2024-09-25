City government honors tourism stakeholders

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The city government here recognized its tourism partners through the Tourism Star Awards held on Tuesday, September 24.

Over 150 establishments, including hotels, event centers, restaurants, resorts, tourist attractions, malls, and travel and tour agencies, were honored for their contribution to the city's growing tourism sector.

Mayor Vilma Caluag said the awards aim to acknowledge the vital role of the establishments in boosting the local tourism and economy.

“Appreciation at gratitude ito sa mga partners natin dahil malaki ang contribution nila sa paglago ng tourism sector natin,” she said.

Caluag thanked the investors, including micro, small, and medium enterprises, as well as large businesses and multinational brands, for their trust and confidence by conducting business in the city.

“As of now, ang alam ko nasa more than 12,000 na ang investors dito sa city at nagpapasalamat tayo dahil nagtitiwala sila sila sa siyudad at sa city government sa pag-open nila ng business nila dito,” the mayor said.

Caluag assured that the city government continues to develop and implement programs aimed at supporting business owners and attracting more tourists to the city.

###

TOURISM STAR AWARDEE

Mayor Vilma Caluag and City Tourism Officer Ching Pangilinan awards the CSFP Tourism Star Awards to Microtel by Wyndham located at LausGroup Complex. - Princess Clea Arcellaz