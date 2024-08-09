City gov't bares plans vs flooding

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The local government unit (LGU) here said it has formulated plans to mitigate the flooding problem in the capital city.

Mayor Vilma Caluag recently met with representatives of different sectors of the community, including officials of Department of Public Works and Highways, Pampanga Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc., and the Multi-Sectoral Governance Council (MSGC) to create a plan to deal with flooding similar recent incidents that rendered major road in the city submerged and impassable to light vehicles.

One of the proposals includes the development of a drainage master plan that will properly direct water from roads and communities to channels and tributaries during heavy rains.

Regular allocation of funds for flood-mitigation projects is also planned to ensure ongoing construction, procurement of necessary infrastructure and equipment, and maintenance of existing assets.

Caluag said that a Technical Working Group, composed of LGU and MSGC officials, will be established to lead the city’s flood mitigation efforts.

The TWG will be tasked with the development of short-term and long-term plans to prevent flooding.

Caluag added that the DPWH, national government agencies, the provincial government, and key sectors are encouraged to contribute input for a comprehensive approach to flood management.

Aside from the LGU-initiated efforts, Caluag also reiterated that the P1.8-billion flood control masterplan for the city has been completed by the DPWH.