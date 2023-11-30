City gov't, firm to conduct study for CSF mass transit

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The City Government of San Fernando and private firm Futran (Future of Transport) Philippines, Inc. have partnered for the conduct of a six to 12-month feasibility study for a mass transit system expected to help in solving traffic congestion here.

On Tuesday, Mayor Vilma Balle-Caluag and Futran Philippines, Inc. president Jose Christopher Fornier II signed a memorandum of understanding.

The MOU is the first step of the long-term solution of solving the heavy traffic across the city's major thoroughfares, particularly MacArthur Highway and Jose Abad Santos Avenue which both traverse major business districts, the city government said.

Dubbed “People Mover Project,” the transit system will make use of a suspended podcar rail system that features a “green concept” involving sustainable and renewable energy through the use of solar panels.

Caluag said mass transit may address the worsening traffic congestion amid the increasing size of the workforce, building clients and tourists in the city.

The feasibility study, considered a "bold project" by stakeholders, will determine the technical and financial viability of the project.

Caluag added that the city government has been discussing various measures with different sectors to address the city's traffic problems.