City gov't prepared for Maleldo 2026

The city government of San Fernando, Pampanga said it is now prepared for the holding of Maleldo 2026.

The local government on Monday said final preparations are in full swing and assures the public of a safe, organized, and meaningful observance of Holy Week traditions.

This was bared during a press conference facilitated by Maleldo 2026 Execomm Secretariat City Tourism Office on Monday.

City officials said that more than 500 personnel from various departments and force multiplier groups will be deployed on Good Friday, April 3, to manage medical response, public safety, traffic, and overall security.

The Maleldo 2026 Executive Committee was led by Chairperson Ricardo “Jun” Pineda, Jr. and Co-Chairpersons Councilor Elmer Bengco and Christian Tantamco.

The committee reported that preparations were finalized following a series of coordination meetings and site inspections.

A final site inspection is scheduled for April 1, followed by an operational briefing for all deployed personnel on April 2.

Major crucifixion rites will take place in the following barangays:

• San Juan, 7 AM

• Sta. Lucia, 10 AM

• San Pedro Cutud, 11 AM

Smaller-scale rites will also be held in Barangay Del Pilar.

Meanwhile, the traditional “Tira Bakal” will be conducted in:

• Calulut, 8:30 AM

• Juliana, 9 AM

• Sta. Teresita, 10 AM

• San Jose, 11 AM

These traditions are part of the city’s unique expression of faith, where devotees reenact Christ’s passion through penitential practices.

Public Safety Assistance Desks will be operational from March 30 to April 3 at the following locations:

• City Hall

• Dolores Intersection Flyover

• Sindalan (MacArthur Highway, in front of ICTHS)

• Giant Lantern and Tourist Information Center

Personnel from the Tourism Office and departments handling health, safety, and peace and order will be stationed at these points to respond to inquiries and emergencies.

Mayor Vilma Caluag emphasized that Maleldo is a sacred time for reflection and unity.

She urged the public to observe traditions with respect, discipline, and compassion while maintaining cleanliness throughout the city.

“Ang Maleldo ay isang mahalagang pagpapahayag ng ating debosyon at malalim na paniniwala. Nawa’y manaig ang kaayusan, kalinisan, at ang tunay na diwa ng pananampalataya, kababaang-loob, at pagmamahal,” the mayor said.

Vice Mayor Aurelio Brenz Gonzales echoed this call for cooperation to ensure a peaceful and successful observance of Holy Week. (Via CSF Information Office)