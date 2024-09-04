City gov't prepares against ASF threat

MABALACAT CITY — The local government unit here is preparing measures to protect its people against the threats of the African Swine Fever or ASF

The city government, under the leadership of Mayor Cris Garbo, said it aims to "safeguard the health of consumers and ensure the integrity of the local meat supply."

The local government unit (LGU) organized its second ASF Task Force meeting on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.

Garbo, who activated the task force, reiterated the importance of measures in preventing the entry of contaminated meat into the marketplace.

City Administrator Franco Alejo Madlangbayan presided over the meeting, which brought together representatives from various offices and agencies.

Participants included the City Veterinary Office, City Public Market Administration, City Health Office, National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS), City Legal Office, Mabalacat Police, City Information Office, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, City Environment and Natural Resources Office and others.

The task force initiated regular checkpoints throughout the city to monitor and control the movement of livestock and meat products.

During the meeting, officials discussed strategies for public awareness, enforcement of regulations, and collaboration with local farmers to promote biosecurity measures.