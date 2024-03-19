City gov't prepares for 'Maleldo' 2024

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO. --- A week ahead of the nationwide observance of Holy Week from March 24 to March 31, the City Government of San Fernando has started preparations for "Maleldo" 2024.

In this capital city, thousands of tourists and faithful join the observance of "Maleldo" (Holy Week), which is highlighted by the Visita Iglesia on March 28, Maundy Thursday and the reenactment of crucifixion rites in three sites on March 29, Good Friday.

City Public Order and Safety Coordinating Office (CPOSCO) head Louie Clemente said that a joint team already conducted a joint initial inspection of major transport terminals in the city, upon Mayor Vilma Caluag's directive to ensure the safety and security of the public during the observance of Semana Santa.

Clemente said the joint team composed of the CPOSCO, City Business License and Permit Division, City Health Office, City Environment and Natural Resources Office, and Office of the City Building Official, will conduct further inspections this week, in coordination with the Philippine National Police and other government agencies involved in the country-wide Oplan Semana Santa 2024.

The PNP said that under Oplan Semana Santa 2024, some 34,000 police personnel will initially be deployed across the country to terminals, airports, and seaports, but the number will be increased if needed.

PNP spokesperson Police Colonel Jean Fajardo disclosed during a press conference on Monday that the security preparations for Oplan Semana Santa are already in the final stage.

She added that an influx of passengers is expected this weekend as many people will take advantage of the holidays to have their vacation.

"We expect that before the end of this week we will be able to implement the security measures. This week, an interagency meeting with the management of terminals will be conducted to ensure smooth travel for the people going to provinces," she said.

Around 7,000 police personnel will guard major tourist destinations nationwide, Fajardo added.