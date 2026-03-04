City gov't prohibits fishing, catching birds along Abacan

The local government unit (LGU) of Angeles City has warned the public that catching migratory birds and fishing at Abacan River is prohibited.

The LGU said that recent laboratory examinations conducted by the City Health Office showed that water samples collected from the river contain Ammonia (NH3-N): 1.72 mg/L, Anionic Surfactants (MBAS): 1.8 mg/L, Nitrates (NO3-N): 1.34 mg/L, Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD): 27 mg/L, Oil and Grease: 3.0 mg/L, and Phosphate: 1.35 mg/L.

These results indicate that the water is contaminated, the local government said. "Consuming fishes or other aquatic resources from the river may pose serious health risks."

Republic Act No. 9147 – Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act of 2001 states that it is illegal to collect, hunt, capture, possess, sell, or trade wildlife species, including migratory birds, without proper authorization. Violators face fines and imprisonment.

Migratory birds are protected species and play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance, the LGU said.

It added that capturing or consuming migratory birds is unlawful and environmentally harmful.

"Refrain from catching, selling, buying, or consuming wildlife and fishes from Abacan River. Report any violations to the City Environment and Natural Resources Office, Angeles City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Emergency Medical Services, or the City Veterinary Office," the LGU said. "Let us protect public health. Protect wildlife. Protect Abacan River."