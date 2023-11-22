City gov't sets 4-day work week

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The local government unit (LGU) here is set to observe a four-day work week starting December 4.

Mayor Vilma Caluag issued an Executive Order (EO) No. 2023-066 which noted that all office transactions and services by the LGU will be made from Monday to Thursday.

The office hours, however, will be extended from 8 AM until 7 PM to compensate for the shortened work period.

The EO excludes offices which deliver health services, social welfare and development services, peace and order, and response to disasters/calamities from the implementation of compressed work week.

Caluag said the new scheme aims to alleviate traffic congestion, lower energy consumption, and adapt to the flexible work method introduced by the Civil Service Commission.

Caluag initially proposed the said measure following the suggestion of the Department of Public Works and Highways to reroute trucks away from deteriorated steel flyovers in the city.

Instead of passing through the Dolores and Lazatin flyovers, trucks will be redirected to McArthur Highway in Barangay Dolores going to Lazatin Boulevard and vice versa.

Currently, the main thoroughfare in Barangay Dolores is undergoing repair and causing traffic congestion especially during rush hours.

Caluag said a Technical Working Group is tasked to conduct periodic evaluations to assess the impact and effectiveness of the compressed work week .