City gov't starts clearing structures along Abacan

Members of the Task Force Abacan started removing illegal structures along the Abacan River dike road on Wednesday.

"Matagumpay na inumpisahan ang pagsagawa ng sabayang operasyon ng pamahalaang lungsod ng Angeles, sa pamumuno ni Mayor Carmelo "Jon" Lazatin Jr., sa pamamagitan ng Task Force Abacan," the city government stated.

The task group is aiming to remove houses and other structures that encroached the river's three-meter easement.

"Target ng grupo ang paglilinis at pag-aalis ng mga ilegal na istrukturang na nag-o-overspread sa three-meter easement ng Abacan River, na matatagpuan sa iba't ibang barangay na pinapalibutan ng nasabing ilog," it added.

Abacan Task Force consists of the City Environmental Management System (EMS), City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO), Angeles City Human Settlements and Urban Development Office, Angeles City Traffic Development Office, City Engineer's Office, Barangay Affairs and Public Assistance Center, and Angeles City Police Office.

Some residents volunteered to dismantle their respective structures that encroached the road dike's easement, according to the LGU.

"Naging maayos rin ang voluntary demolition ng mga nagtayo ng istruktura na tatamaan sa 3-meter easement sa kahabaan ng mga diversion roads," the city government said.

The LGU added that the operation is part of its environmental protection campaign and protection of the river.

"Inaasahang patuloy ang clearing operations na isinasagawa sa mga barangays na dinadaanan ng Abacan River kabilang ang Anunas, Amsic, Sta. Teresita, Malabanias, Pampang, Ninoy Aquino, Balibago, Pulung Maragul, Pandan, Sapalibutad, at Capaya. Target ng operasyon na maipagpatuloy hanggang sa ganap na malinis at maayos ang buong ilog mula sa anumang iligal na istruktura o solid waste. Kasabay ng clearing operations ang araw-araw na clean-up activities upang mapanatili ang kalinisan sa lugar at masiguro ang patuloy na kaalaman ng komunidad tungkol sa wastong waste management," the local government said.