City gov't warns riders with loud mufflers

MABALACAT CITY — The city government here has warned motorcycle riders on the use of loud modified mufflers or open pipes.

The warning was issued as part of the city’s ongoing “Oplan Baklas Muffler” campaign conducted by the Mabalacat City Traffic Enforcement Group (MCTEG), in partnership with the Mabalacat City Police.

This initiative targets the eradication of illegal mufflers, particularly on underbone motorcycles, which have been the source of noise pollution in the area.

As the New Year's Eve approaches, the MCTEG and police force are ramping up efforts to enforce rules against modified exhaust systems.

This campaign was initiated after the residents complained about the disturbance during last year's celebration, where some motorcyclists used their bikes with loud mufflers as an alternative to traditional firecrackers.

On December 27, the MCTEG apprehended 34 motorcycles fitted with illegal mufflers

The local government unit stated its commitment to enforce regulations and maintain peace within the community.

"Our team is dedicated to ensuring that the law is respected and that the peace of our city is not disrupted by noise pollution. The apprehension of these motorcycles is a clear message that we are serious about this issue,” MCTEG head Ralph Basti David said.

Lieutenant Colonel Alfredo Canlas, Mabalacat police chief, said "the police force is united with the LGU in this endeavor. We want to remind everyone that while we celebrate the new year, we should not forget our responsibility to the community. Let's keep our festivities safe and sound-friendly."

Riders found violating the muffler regulations will face penalties, including the dismantling of non-compliant mufflers and possible fines.

Local officials encourage residents to report violators of the anti-sonic pollution law.