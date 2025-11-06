City Hall employees join earthquake drill

City Hall employees participated in an earthquake drill on Thursday as part of the local government's efforts on disaster preparedness and public safety.

This program is aimed to enhance awareness, readiness, and quick response in the event of an actual earthquake.

During the drill, employees were guided through proper evacuation procedures, the “Drop, Cover, and Hold” safety practice, and designated assembly protocols.

The local government, under the leadership of Mayor Jon Lazatin, said disaster preparedness is a shared responsibility.

It added tha through continuous training and awareness, the city government reinforces its dedication to safeguard residents. (via Angeles CIO)