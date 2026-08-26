City Hall: Minors prohibited from swimming in Abacan

The Special Operations Team (SOT) of the Angeles City Traffic Development Office (ACTDO) stopped a group of teenagers from Barangay Pandan after they were caught fishing and swimming along the Abacan River.

The minors were brought to the barangay hall for disciplinary action.

City officials said this is to ensure that their parents were properly notified.

The city government reminded parents and guardians that children are prohibited from swimming in rivers during the rainy season.

Due to changing weather conditions, sudden and unexpected rainfall can cause rapid water levels increase and overflow, posing serious risks to their safety. |via ACTDO