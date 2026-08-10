Civil service examinees affected by flooding

Some examinees of the Civil Service Commission (CSC) in Pampanga were caught in floods and heavy rains while heading to their respective testing centers on Sunday, August 9.
“Boying,” one of the examinees, said they had been waiting for a long time for an official announcement on whether the Career Service Examination-Pen and Paper Test (CSE-PPT) would be continued or canceled.
Despite the bad weather, some applicants still traveled because they did not receive a clear notice in advance.
Boying also said that their vehicle was caught in high floodwaters while on its way to the testing center.
The CLTV36 News reported that the exam was previously suspended in several areas including the NCR and parts of Northern Luzon, while examinees in Region III are waiting for a clear directive.
Some examinees are now questioning the timing of the notification saying many of them had to travel early in the morning to get to their assigned testing centers.
The August 9 examination is the second and last regular CSE-PPT for the Professional and subprofessional levels this year.
The CSC said it is targeting to release its results on or before October 12, 2026. | via Paulo Gee Santos, CLTV36 News