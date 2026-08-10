Civil service examinees affected by flooding

‎‎Some examinees of the Civil Service Commission (CSC) in Pampanga were caught in floods and heavy rains while heading to their respective testing centers on Sunday, August 9.

‎‎“Boying,” one of the examinees, said they had been waiting for a long time for an official announcement on whether the Career Service Examination-Pen and Paper Test (CSE-PPT) would be continued or canceled.

Despite the bad weather, some applicants still traveled because they did not receive a clear notice in advance.

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‎Boying also said that their vehicle was caught in high floodwaters while on its way to the testing center.

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‎The CLTV36 News reported that the exam was previously suspended in several areas including the NCR and parts of Northern Luzon, while examinees in Region III are waiting for a clear directive.

Some examinees are now questioning the timing of the notification saying many of them had to travel early in the morning to get to their assigned testing centers.

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The August 9 examination is the second and last regular CSE-PPT for the Professional and subprofessional levels this year.

The CSC said it is targeting to release its results on or before October 12, 2026. | via Paulo Gee Santos, CLTV36 News