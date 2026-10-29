CKS gets two national awards

The Center for Kapampangan Studies (CKS) received two national awards at the inaugural Ang Museo Awards, organized by the Museum Foundation of the Philippines, on October 22, 2026, at the National Museum.

CKS was recognized in two categories: Best Permanent Exhibit for its Manansala Gallery and Best Educational Institution Museum, placing it among the 10 awardees recognized for excellence in museum management, cultural preservation, and heritage promotion.

The awards recognize the institution’s efforts to preserve and promote Kapampangan history, arts, traditions, and cultural identity through its permanent exhibitions and educational programs.

Angeles City Mayor Carmelo “Jon” B. Lazatin II congratulated the CKS management and team.

The mayor described the recognition as a source of pride not only for the institution but also for Angeles City and the Kapampangan community.

The mayor underscored the importance of cultural institutions in preserving local heritage and passing historical knowledge and appreciation of Kapampangan identity to future generations.

The Ang Museo Awards recognize outstanding contributions to the museum sector, highlighting institutions and initiatives dedicated to safeguarding the country’s cultural and historical heritage.