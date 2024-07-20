CL bangus industry growing

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said that Central Luzon’s bangus industry is displaying a "robust growth."

The agency said this development results in substantial contribution to the country’s overall fisheries production.

BFAR Regional Director Willy Cruz said Central Luzon dominated the nation's bangus production in the first quarter of 2023 maintaining its top position.

From January to March this year, the region led the country in bangus production.

Cruz highlighted a significant increase in hatchery production, which surged to 11.4 million compared to 5.9 million in 2022.

With a budget allocation of P132 million, BFAR is currently enhancing measures for broodstock development, facility rehabilitation, and technical training for producers.

These initiatives aim to strengthen local production and attract more participants to the bangus industry.

Private production of bangus reached approximately 600 million from the previous 372 million.

Wild bangus fry production increased to 28 million from 11 million.

Despite robust local production, Cruz noted that a substantial portion of the demand is still met through imports.

He underscored the high market demand for bangus.

Cruz expressed optimism that the current trends are reducing dependency on imports and positively impacting the region's overall fish production.

Central Luzon is the leading producer of tilapia, shrimp, mangrove crab, and shellfish.

Tilapia production alone contributes about 57 percent to the country's total production, closely followed by bangus.

BFAR also emphasized that aquaculture accounts for approximately 80 percent of the region's total fish production, involving 154,250 registered fisherfolk as of the previous January.

In 2022, Central Luzon ranked as the country’s second-largest bangus producer, recording approximately 387,964 metric tons for the year.

BFAR successfully harvested 500 kilograms of bangus from its Pampanga River Aquaculture Project in April.

This project showcases advance milkfish culture within floating cages, aiming to establish the Pampanga River as a viable area for sustainable bangus production.