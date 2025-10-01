CL coastal waters red tide-free: BFAR

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said that coastal waters in Central Luzon remained free from toxic red tides.

In its latest Shellfish Bulletin No. 20 dated September 30, 2025, BFAR said samples collected from the coastal waters of Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, and Zambales tested negative for paralytic shellfish poison.

All types of shellfish gathered from these areas are safe for human consumption, the agency stated.

Meanwhile, BFAR reported that several areas in the Visayas and Mindanao, including Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur, Tantanang Bay in Zamboanga Sibugay, and waters off Samar, tested positive of toxic red tide and are unsafe for shellfish harvesting.

Fish, squids, shrimps, and crabs from affected areas, however, may still be eaten provided they are fresh, washed thoroughly, and cooked properly after removing gills and intestines.