CL contributes 18.14% in PH’s 2023 rice produce

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Department of Agriculture Region III (DA-3) said that Central Luzon rice production contributed some 18.14 percent to the national rice production of 2023 citing data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The 2022 and 2023 PSA annual reports showed that Central Luzon contributed a total of 3.6 million MT of palay from the total 304,106.99 MT of national rice production, said three DA.

‘’This clearly shows that Central Luzon contributed 18.14% to the 20,059,471.96 MT of palay in the national rice production for the year 2023. The statistical report proves that the region continues to be the “Rice Granary of the Philippines,” the DA said.

It added that the productivity percentage also showed a 1.54 percent increase which is equivalent to 304,146.99 metric tons (MT).

The data means that some 20.05 million MT was produced for the year 2023, which is higher compared to the 19.7 million MT produced last 2022.

The department also lauded the efforts of farmers in Central Luzon for the strong production in 2023.

It vowed will to continue providing support to our farmers towards the goal of having food security in the country.