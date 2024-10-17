CL coop certified 1st Asia GAP in PH

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — A cooperative from Central Luzon has been certified as the first Asia Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) or 1st Asia GAP in the Philippines.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) said that the Kalasag Multipurpose Cooperative of San Jose, Nueva Ecija received the recognition.

The DA said that Good Agricultural Practices is a certification for crops primarily intended for food consumption.

The agency added that it aims to “ensure food safety and quality, while also emphasizing environmental protection and the health, safety, and welfare of workers.”

Department of Agriculture Secretary Francisco “Kiko” Tiu Laurel Jr. personally presented the certification to the cooperative at the DA Central Office.

Officials of the Bureau of Plant and Industry (BPI) also attended the event.

Among those who graced the awarding of certification were BPI Director Gerald Glenn Panganiban, along with representatives from the DA Regional Field Office 3, including Regional Technical Director for Research, Regulation, and Integrated Laboratory Services Dr. Irene Adion, Regulatory Division Chief Dr. Xandre Baccay, and Assistant Division Chief and GAP Focal Person, Marilyn Velarde.