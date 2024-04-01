CL cops log spike in drowning cases

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Brigadier General Jose Hidalgo Jr., director of the Police Regional Office in Region III (PRO-3), reminded the public to take precautions while swimming in beaches and resorts.

This, after the Regional Tactical Operations Center (RTOC-3) reported a spike in drowning incidents recorded in Central Luzon this year.

RTOC-3 logged a total of 30 drowning cases from January to March of this year alone.

The center stated that it recorded 27 fatalities out of this figure

In 2023, the RTOC-3 said 45 drowning incidents were reported with 42 victims dead from January until the end of summer vacation in May.

"Most of the drowning incidents happened in the seas while the rest happened in rivers," Hidalgo said.

The police official urged the public to always seek the company of skilled swimmers when swimming on beach and rivers.

He also reminded parents or guardians "to remain vigilant, as their children may venture to pools or beaches unaccompanied."

"Always read the signages on do's and don'ts in certain beaches and follow the resort's restrictions as they are there for everyone's safety," Hidalgo said.

He also advised people who go on swimming vacations to know the location of first-aid stations and police assistance desks.

Hidalgo said he ordered an increase in the deployment of police personnel trained in Water Search and Rescue Teams (WASAR) to augment the number of lifeguards in beaches and resorts.

He added that least 1,500 police personnel are deployed across Central Luzon this summer to man police assistance desks.

"Let us join hands in ensuring everyone's safety, especially the children, so you everyone can fully enjoy their summer vacation," he said.