CL cops urged to perform duties with professionalism

A top official of the Central Luzon police has urged police personnel in the region to "perform their duties with professionalism, integrity, and dedication, delivering quality police service to the public."

Brigadier General Jess B. Mendez, director of the Police Regional Office Region 3 (PRO 3) issued the appeal to the cops during his visit at the Angeles City Police Office on Tuesday.

Mendez was welcomed by ACPO officials, headed by Colonel Joselito Villarosa Jr., before the former delivers his "Talk to Men".

The PRO 3 chief assessed the current situation of ACPO personnel.

During the Command Conference, Villarosa presented the ongoing efforts of ACPO in maintaining peace and order in the city.

These include intensified police visibility, patrol, and other anti-criminality drives.