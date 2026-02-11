CL cops warned on anti-hazing law

The Police Regional Office III (PRO-3) has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy against hazing within its ranks.

Brigadier General Rogelio I. Peñones Jr., PRO-3 director, underscored the prohibition of hazing and any form of maltreatment of neophyte policemen.

The reminder came amid the alleged hazing incident in Basilan involving officers Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB) 14-B.

Peñones directed commanders and senior personnel to strictly enforce Republic Act No. 8049, as amended by Republic Act No. 11053, or the Anti-Hazing Law, and to ensure close supervision of all training activities.

Under the law, acts that inflict physical or psychological harm, injury, or suffering as part of initiation or welcoming rites are prohibited and subject to penalties.

Peñones said that personnel found to have participated in, organized, or facilitated hazing may face administrative sanctions, including dismissal from service and criminal liability in accordance with existing laws.