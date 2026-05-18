CL crime rates drop by 39 percent: PRO-3

The Police Regional office in Region 3 (PRO 3) said they crime incidents in Central Luzon dropped by 39 percent despite the rotational power interruptions experienced by residents last week.

The CL police recorded a drop in focus crime from 64 incidents during May 4 to 10, to 39 incidents last week.

Brigadier General Jess Mendez, PRO-3 director, said police visibility and anti-criminality operations were launched following the onset of rotational power outages on May 11, 2026.

To prevent possible crimes during the outages, Mendez said police units increased the deployment of bike patrols, mobile patrols, foot patrols, and checkpoints in crime-prone areas, business districts, major roads, and residential communities affected by low visibility.

“We anticipated the possible security concerns brought about by the rotational brownouts, which is why our police units immediately intensified visibility patrols and checkpoint operations, particularly during the wee hours of the night. The reduction in focus crime incidents shows that strong police presence, quick response, and community cooperation continue to make a significant impact in keeping our communities safe,” Mendez said.

The police official assured the public that intensified patrol operations, intelligence monitoring, and other measures will remain in place in the entire region.