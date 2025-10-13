CL elderly population rises to 1.09-M: CPD

The Commission on Population and Development (CPD) reported that Central Luzon now has more than 1.09 million residents aged 60 years and above.

The agency said Pampanga has the second highest number of seniors next to Bulacan.

This was based on the recent Census of Population and Housing conducted by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Data showed that the seniors now represent 8.84 percent of the region’s total population.

The CPD said that this shows the steady rise in the number of the elderly which opens up concerns for stronger programs on health, welfare, and social inclusion.

Bulacan recorded the highest elderly population with 310,292 individuals, followed closely by Pampanga with 243,542, including 31,588 senior citizens from Angeles City.

Nueva Ecija ranked third with 216,325 seniors, Tarlac fourth with 142,637, Zambales 87,609 (including 23,352 from Olongapo City), Bataan 73,677, and Aurora 20,290.

The PSA data also showed that elderly women (605,501) outnumber elderly men (488,871) across Central Luzon.

This showed the gender trend of longer female life expectancy, according to the CPD.

CPD Regional Director Lourdes P. Nacionales said the growing number of senior citizens calls for “a collective and sustained effort to promote active and healthy ageing,” aligned with the Philippine Population and Development Plan of Action (PPD-POA) 2023–2028.