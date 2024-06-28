CL farmers get 366 hectares of land

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in Central Luzon have been awarded titles for 366.4933 hectares of land as of May this year.

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) said claim folders for 446.1277 hectares have been processed.

The agency added that the land surveys for 47.2867 hectares have been completed under the Land Tenure Security Program.

Some 293.3507 hectares were registered in the Emancipation Patents/Certificate of Land Ownership Award.

The agency said more farmers now have legal ownership of their lands.

"A significant milestone in ARB installation has also been achieved, with 412 ARBs successfully installed on their allocated lands, enabling these beneficiaries to utilize their lands productively. Through the Agrarian Justice Delivery Program, DAR resolved 460 cases, demonstrating its commitment to addressing legal disputes and ensuring justice for ARBs. This achievement underscores the agency’s dedication to providing timely and fair resolutions to agrarian-related conflicts," the DAR said.

Aside from awarding land titles, the agency has trained 17,047 ARBs.

The farmers acquired skills and knowledge to improve their agricultural practices and livelihood.

Some 11,811 ARBs now have access to credit, with the financial support necessary to enhance their farming operations.

"We are committed to delivering justice and equity to our farmers. The distribution of land titles demonstrates our dedication to agrarian reform. Land ownership is a fundamental right the government is determined to uphold," the DAR said.