CL farmers get land titles

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- A total of 51 agricultural free patents or land titles were awarded by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to farmers in Central Luzon.

The agency distributed 29 agricultural free patents equivalent to a total land area of about 15.6 hectares to 26 qualified farmers in Dipaculao, Aurora.

The DENR said the 22 land titles, covering an area of about 3.65 hectares, were awarded to women in Doña Remedios Trinidad, Plaridel and Bulakan towns in Bulacan.

"Granting land titles to women is a way of recognizing their significant role in promoting land rights and management. Stronger women’s rights to land and productive assets are linked to a wide range of benefits such as improved living conditions, better nutrition and food security, better health, higher earnings, and local productivity," the agency said.

The awarding of land titles is part of DENR’s Handog Titulo program, which aims to empower farmers to unlock the full potential of their land, driving productivity, and fostering economic resilience in rural communities.

"Land tenure security is vital to agricultural development and rural prosperity. It aims to push forward rural development and create opportunities for economic advancement by empowering farmers with land tenure security," the agency added.