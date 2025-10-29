CL farmers get P35.7-M worth of farm machinery

The Department of Agriculture Region Office III (DA-3) has distributed P35.7 million worth of modern farm machinery to farmers’ cooperatives and associations Central Luzon.

A total of 20 rice combine harvesters were turned over during a ceremony held at the Research Outreach Station for Lowland Development in Paraiso, Tarlac recently.

The beneficiaries included farmer groups from four provinces. Six units were allotted to Bulacan, seven to Tarlac, two to Bataan, and five to Pampanga.

DA said the rice combine harvester enables farmers to reap, thresh, and clean rice grains in one operation.

The use of these modern equipment is expected to reduce labor costs and harvest time while improving efficiency and productivity.

DA added that the project is part of its ongoing efforts to modernize the agriculture sector and enhance farmers’ income through the adoption of advanced technologies.

The initiative was funded under the agency’s Rice Banner Program.