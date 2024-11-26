CL farmers' P57M debts condoned

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The debts of farmers in Central Luzon amounting to P57.796 million in agricultural lands awarded under the agrarian reform program have been condoned by the government.

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) awarded on Sunday Certificates of Condonation with Release of Mortgage or CoCRoM to some 1,483 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) from Bataan, Bulacan and Aurora during a ceremony in Victory Coliseum in San Rafael, Bulacan.

DAR distributed 1,792 CoCRoM covering a total of 719.607 hectares of farmland to the ARBs.

The agency distributed 57 Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOA) covering 40 hectares of land to 49 ARBs, as well as 128 electronic titles under the Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT) project, benefiting 100 ARBs from Bulacan and Bataan.

The awarding of CoCRoM to the ARBs is the fourth this year.

Some 2,487 farmers in Pampanga were also relieved of their debts including interests, penalties, and surcharges, amounting to some P57.56 billion in rites led by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on November 21.

Prior to Pampanga, DAR distributed COCROM to 1,000 ARBs in Bulacan; 6,000 ARBs in Nueva Ecija; and 3,500 ARBs in Tarlac, as part of the implementation of Republic Act 11953, otherwise known as the New Agrarian Emancipation Act.

The law was signed by President Marcos on July 7, 2023 to provide farmers with ownership of the lands they till. It mandates the condonation of unpaid principal amortizations, interest, and surcharges on agricultural lands awarded under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP).

The DAR said it will issue COCROM, which will be annotated on the Emancipation Patents or Certificates of Land Ownership Award.

The appropriate Registry of Deeds will register these, or any other title under the applicable agrarian reform law, along with the annotation of the COCROMs once it takes effect.