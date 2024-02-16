CL farmers to benefit from free irrigation

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Some 98,375 qualified farmers are bound to benefit from the National Irrigation Administration - Upper Pampanga River Integrated Irrigation Systems' (NIA-UPRIIS) free irrigation service program.

The NIA-UPRIIS on Friday said that the 98,375 farmers have been identified as qualified beneficiaries.

The agency added that nearly 30,000 farmers applied for the program.

The program, under Republic Act 10969 or the Free Irrigation Service Act, aims to provide free irrigation to qualified farmers with eight hectares and below of lands.

To reach out to farmers, NIA-UPRIIS field personnel visit those qualified to assist them in filling out application forms and to collect necessary documents such as proof of land ownership and certification from barangay officials or the irrigators’ association president.

For a hassle-free application process, the agency provides everything for free, including the notary services.

"When [the program] was first implemented in 2018, there were many requirements, including notarized documents that needed to be fulfilled, and they also had to pay certain fees. Our farmers found it inconvenient because they had to personally visit offices… so, and we are the ones who go to them," the NIA-UPRIIS said.

Once the applications are processed and verified, farmers receive a Certificate of Exemption, signifying their eligibility with no future payments required.

Qualified farmers with outstanding debts in irrigation service fees can have them waived, ensuring they can fully benefit from the free irrigation provided by NIA-UPRIIS through a Certificate of Condonation issued to them.

The NIA-UPRIIS encourages farmers to take advantage of the free irrigation service. Qualified farmer-beneficiaries may also visit the agency’s division offices to apply for the program if it is convenient for them.

NIA-UPRIIS service area includes most of Nueva Ecija as well as parts of Tarlac, Pampanga and Bulacan.