CL farmers urged to use biofertilizer

The Department of Agriculture Region III (DA-3) is encouraging farmers to adopt biofertilizer technology for sustainable agriculture.

The agency's regional office said this will reduce the farmer's dependence on chemical fertilizers.

DA-3 officials, led by Regional Director Eduardo Lapuz and representatives of the Bureau of Soils and Water Management inspected on May 13 a manufacturing facility in Pulilan, Bulacan to assess its production process and its capacity to supply biofertilizers to farmers.

DA said this part of its program to promote soil health management and alternative fertilizers aimed at improving farm productivity while reducing production costs.

The agency said biofertilizer technology is an efficient farming approach that may support farmers’ livelihoods.

Maribel Jalalon, chief of the DA-BSWM Laboratory Services Division, said biofertilizers said use natural and organic microorganisms that help improve soil fertility and support plant growth.

“Maganda po ang biofertilizer, ito po ay natural at makakatulong sa ating environment. Ang synthetic fertilizer natin ay readily available or mga pagkain na talaga ng halaman, at itong biofertilizer ay makakatulong doon,” she said.

Jalalon also said that biofertilizers help lessen the farmers’ expenses by around 30% to 50%.

She noted that based on manufacturers’ claims, farmers may reduce fertilizer costs by 30 to 50 percent through the use of biofertilizers.