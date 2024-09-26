CL folks benefit from DENR ‘Serbisyo Fair’

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Scores of residents in Central Luzon benefitted from the Serbisyo Fair hosted by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) here.

The project is aimed at bringing frontline government services closer to the people.

The DENR’s Serbisyo Fair was simultaneously held in seven provinces of Central Luzon over the last couple of days.

The agency said the two-day event provided “processing of land titles, certificate of wildlife registration, wildlife farm permit, tree-cutting permit, chainsaw registration, legal advice, and other essential services.”

The said services, made possible through the agency's provincial and community offices, included License, Patents and Deeds Division, and Surveys and Mapping Division.

The DENR said that it has processed some 168 residential and agricultural patents equivalent to 64.84 hectares.

These patents covered areas in Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, and Zambales.

Some 28,000 various native and fruit-bearing tree seedlings were also distributed to local communities benefitting some 1,544 residents.