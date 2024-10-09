CL 'health champs' recognized by DOH

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Local government units, health facilities and partner institutions of the Department of Health (DOH) in Central Luzon were branded by the agency as "health champs" for their outstanding contribution on health service in the region.

The "health champs" were feted with the Central Luzon Excellence Award for Health (CLEXAH), a recognition of merit and token of gratitude of DOH to organizations for their implementation of programs that meet the standard indicators.

For its 10th CLEXAH awarding rites, the DOH handed the awards to a total of 61 institutions under 10 categories.

Among these are the Pioneer Four-Star Green and Safe Health Facilities including the Escolastica Romero District Hospital, Aurora Memorial Hospital, Overseas Filipino Workers' Hospital, and Concepcion District Hospital.

Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital and Dr. Paulino J. Garcia Memorial Research and Medical Center were recognized as Five-Star Green and Safe Health Facilities.

The Inspirational Four-Star Green and Safe Health Facilities include the Rogaciano M. Mercado Memorial Hospital, Congressman Enrique "Henry" M. Cojuangco Memorial District Hospital, Gilberto O. Teodoro Memorial Hospital, and M.V. Gallego Cabanatuan City General Hospital.

Tarlac Province was cited as the Green, Safe, and Healthy Province Awardee, while the Malaria-Free Province Award was given to Nueva Ecija and Zambales Provinces.

The Good Practice in Health Award was given to Hermosa, Bataan; Casiguran, Aurora; Province of Bataan; Olongapo City, Zambales; and Talavera, Nueva Ecija; while the Excellence Award on Universal Healthcare Implementation awardees are the provinces of Tarlac and Bataan.

Special Awards for Partners in Program Implementation were also conferred to Barangay Health Worker Federation; Mariveles Mental Wellness and General Hospital; Mega Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Center; Treatment and Rehabilitation Center – Bataan; Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center; Dr. Paulino Garcia Memorial Research and Medical Center; Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital; Talavera General Hospital; Joni Villanueva General Hospital; Pilipinas Shell Foundation Inc.; Philippine Business for Social Progress; United Nations Children's Fund; and World Health Organization.

The provincial governments of Bulacan and Zambales, and local government units of Hagonoy, Guiguinto, City of San Jose Del Monte, Bulakan, and Paombong in Bulacan; San Luis and Dingalan in Aurora; Gapan City in Nueva Ecija; Anao and Mayantoc in Tarlac; Sasmuan in Pampanga; and Candelaria, San Antonio, and Masinloc in Zambales garnered the Excellence in the Implementation of the 8-Priority Health Outcomes Award.

The provincial governments of Bulacan and Bataan, as well as the local governments of Dingalan in Aurora; City of San Jose Del Monte, Guiguinto, Angat, and Balagtas in Bulacan; Pantabangan, Rizal, and Science City of Muñoz in Nueva Ecija; and Guagua and Sta. Ana in Pampanga were cited with the Outstanding Performance in 2023 LGU Health Scorecard.

“Our achievement in the DOH [Central Luzon] is not our achievement alone. It’s your achievement from the local government units, from the provincial hospitals, that benefit all the constituents of Central Luzon,” said Regional Health Director Corazon Flores.