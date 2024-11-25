CL helps in nutrition program for IP

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Central Luzon is among the 13 regions in the country that will take part in the Philippine Multisectoral Nutrition Project (PMNP) of the Department of Health (DOH) for indigenous people.

The PMNP is a joint undertaking of DOH and National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP), which targets some 860,000 indigenous people (IP) across the country.

The World Bank-funded project aims to reduce stunting and malnutrition particularly among children, especially in far-flung and remote areas where IP communities are located.

PMNP services include antenatal care involving the distribution and administration of iron at folic acid for the pregnant and IP women under the reproductive age group, and nutrition for mothers and children.

A priority of the DOH-NCIP partnership is the sensitivity of the project which takes into account the culture of IP, to ensure that the nutrition program and other PMNP services are aligned with the beliefs and traditions.

The DOH-NCIP partnership will require Free, Prior, and Informed Consent from IP who will participate in the project.

“Ang mga katutubo o IP communities ay kailangang naaabot ng mga serbisyo publikong naaayon sa kanilang kultura. Kailangang masiguro ang kanilang kalusugan at access sa tamang nutrisyon, kahit na sila ay naninirahan sa malalayong lugar,” said DOH Secretary Teodoro J. Herbosa.

NCIP Chairperson Jennifer Pia Sibug-Las said the project is necessary for the long-term progress of IP communities.

"Ang nutrisyon ay mahalaga para sa pangmatagalang kaunlaran ng mga Indigenous Cultural Communities. Sa pamamagitan ng PMNP, mas maitataguyod ang karapatan ng ating mga Katutubo at kanilang Katutubong Pamayanan, lalo na ang karapatan nila na mabigyan ng natatanging serbisyo ukol sa nutrisyon na angkop sa kanilang katutubong kultura. Ang pagtutok sa nutrisyon ng ating mga Katutubong Pamayanan ay isang hakbang patungo sa pagkakaroon ng makatarungan at inklusibong pag-unlad,” she said.