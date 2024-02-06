CL hog raisers get financial support

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The Livestock Program of the Department of Agriculture (DA) for Central Luzon provided financial support to the National Federation of Hog Farmers, Inc. (NatFed) amounting to P104.5 million.

The assistance turnover was held at the DA regional Office in the City of San Fernando.

This is part of the expanded Integrated National Swine Production Initiatives for Recovery and Expansion (INSPIRE) program of DA.

It is aimed at accelerating the recovery of the hog raising sector from the impact caused by African Swine Fever or ASF.

Under the program, some 19 commercial farms from the provinces of Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, and Bulacan, covered by NatFed, will receive P5.5 million each.

This fund is reserved for the purchase of animal stocks, feeds, and various equipment such as drugs and others.

DA said projects like INSPIRE will be effective steps in the rehabilitation and improvement of the pig industry in the region.