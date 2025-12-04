CL Korean community celebrates Hanbi festival

The Korean Community Association in Central Luzon (KCACL) celebrated its annual Hanbi Cultural Festival on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at Royce Hotel inside Clark Freeport.

KCACL president Jong Pil Choi said the festival aims to strengthen the relationship between the local government and the Korean community in Pampanga.

Pampanga Governor Lilia "Nanay Baby" Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda, together with Angeles City Mayor Carmelo "Jon" Lazatin II and representatives from Central Luzon and Pampanga police force, attended the event.

Governor Pineda reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to the Korean community's safety.

Choi thanked the Pinedas for their support and protection of the Korean community in Clark.

He noted the importance of strong local partnerships in fostering a secure and welcoming environment for Korean residents, tourists, and businesses.

One of the highlights of the event was the awarding of the “Proud Korean Citizen Award," to individuals who had made significant contributions to the Korean community.

The Hanbi Cultural Festival is an annual gathering that showcases Korean heritage through performances, food, and cultural activities.

The event also serves as a platform to strengthen diplomatic relations between Korea and the Philippines, particularly in Central Luzon, where thousands of Koreans reside.

Choi said there are at least 20,000 Koreans in Pampanga.