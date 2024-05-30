CL logs 10 deaths due to Pertussis

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Central Luzon has registered 10 deaths due to pertussis since the start of the year, according to the Department of Health Region III (DOH-3).

In its latest bulletin, DOH-3 reported a sharp increase in pertussis fatalities, a significant change from the zero cases recorded in the region last year.

From the total figure, Pampanga, including Angeles City, recorded the highest number of deaths with four.

Pampanga was followed by Bataan with three. Bulacan, Tarlac, and Zambales each reported one death.

DOH-3 reminded the public to practice respiratory hygiene, wear masks, wash hands regularly, and get immunized to prevent infection by the virus.