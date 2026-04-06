CL logs highest number of road crash injuries on Holy Week

Some 1,091 cases of road crash-related injuries were recorded all over the country by the Department of Health (DOH) during the Holy Week.

The DOH said the injuries were recorded from March 29 (Palm Sunday) to April 2 (Maundy Thursday) across 161 hospitals under Code White Alert.

The agency said this figure is higher compared to the cases recorded last year, although the increase is also attributed to improved hospital reporting systems.

The highest number of incidents was recorded in Central Luzon with 196 cases, followed by the Davao Region (161) and Ilocos Region (158). Most of the injured persons were male, with ages 20 to 24.

The report also showed that most of those involved vehicular accidents were motorcycle riders, while some were pedestrians.

Common injuries included abrasions, wounds, bruises, and fractures.

The data further revealed that many of those involved in accidents were not wearing safety gears, while some were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

The DOH said these figures serve as a reminder to the public to practice discipline and caution on the road, especially as travelers return home after Holy Week, to avoid accidents. (Via Raymond Tasoy/ CLTV 36 News