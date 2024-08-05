CL logs highest number of SGLG passers in PH

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) disclosed over the weekend that Central Luzon has the highest number of Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) passers among all regions in the country last year.

DILG said of the total 84 local government units (LGUs), which were conferred with the SGLG in 2023, 64 percent came from Central Luzon.

The region also achieved the highest number of SGLG passers in 2022, marking two consecutive years of success, the DILG added.

For this year, the agency said that it is looking at 110 LGUs or 80 percent of local governments in Central Luzon, which can pass the SGLG deliberation and validation.

SGLG is a DILG program that aims to enhance the honest and efficient performance of local government functions in various aspects critical to the promotion and growth of LGUs.

To qualify for this award, LGUs must comply with the conditions covering 10 governance areas outlined in Republic Act No. 11292, also known as the SGLG Act of 2018.