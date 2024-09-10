CL logs P1-B agri damages

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The damages to the agricultural sector of Central Luzon caused by Severe Tropical Storm “Enteng” have reached more than P1-billion.

The Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) said that a total of P401,994,048 worth of damages to rice and high value crops were destroyed by the typhoon.

Nearly 8,500 rice farmers in the region reported damages to their produce amounting to P386,258,860.

Some P15,735,188 worth of high value crops were also reportedly destroyed due to the weather disturbance.

The region also logged damages to irrigation systems amounting to P698,475,000.