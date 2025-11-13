CL logs P200M agri damages

Typhoon “Uwan” has left P199,947,244.80 worth of damages to the agriculture sector in Central Luzon, according to the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) bulletin released on Thursday, November 13.

Initial reports showed P29,547,244.80 losses to crops and P170,400,000 in damage to irrigation infrastructure.

These affected 1,119 farmers and fishermen all over the provinces of Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, and Pampanga.

Bulacan province recorded P26,856,809.00 in rice, P57,000.00 in corn, and P7,000.00 in livestock.

Nueva Ecija meanwhile reported P1,021,875.00 damage in rice, P788,726.80 in corn, and P170,400,000.00 on its irrigation system.

In Pampanga, rice losses reached P815,834.00, the RDRRMC said.

Officials said assessment and validation are ongoing to determine the full extent of the damages in the region.