CL logs P2.45B damages due to Typhoon “Carina”

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — More than P2.4-billion worth of damages to agriculture and infrastructure were recorded in Central Luzon due to the impact of southwest monsoon enhanced by typhoon “Carina” last week.

Based on the data of Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) released Monday, July 30, the weather disturbances left a total of P2,487,561,286 damages in the region.

Destroyed produce including rice, corn and other high value crops amount to P496,950,966.

Aquatic resources amounting to P307,241,123 were damaged in the region due to the rains.

Approximately 117 infrastructures in Pampanga, Bataan, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, and Zambales were also destroyed.

These include collapsed road slope protections, scoured riprap abutments, and washed-out embankments worth P1,683,369,230.17.

As of Tuesday, July 30, 2024, the RDRRMC said Bulacan, Pampanga and Bataan have declared a state of calamity.

The council added that continuous assessment of damages is being conducted in flooded areas.