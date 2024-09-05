CL logs P32M agri damages

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Central Luzon has recorded a total of P32 million damages on its agriculture due to Typhoon Enteng.

The Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) said that the provinces of Bulacan and Pampanga have suffered agricultural damages amounting to P32,276,357.91.

This loss is equivalent to 1,304.64 metric tons of rice crops.

Bulacan reported rice crop damages worth P28,364,875.99, while Pampanga's losses amounted to P3,911,481.92.

The RDRRMC said that these numbers are expected to increase as more reports from local disaster management councils are still pending, and the rains continue to affect various parts of the region.

On the same report, the RDRRMC said at least 147 barangays across the region are still flooded.

The council advised the public to be alert for possible emergencies and evacuation.