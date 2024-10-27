CL logs P55.8M agri damages

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Damages on agriculture in Central Luzon has reached nearly P56 million, according to the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) regional office here.

In its Situational Report No. 8 dated October 26, the agency reported that a total of P55,881,620 in agricultural land, particularly rice crops was desteoyed during the onslaught of Tropical Cyclone Kristine last week.

The OCD said that the Department of Agriculture (DA) in Central Luzon has been monitoring prices of goods and agriculture road networks.

The agency projects a 10 to 15 percent increase in vegetable prices.

The P56 million damage posted by the OCD is part of the P531.72 million worth of agricultural inputs (rice, corn, and vegetable seeds, drugs and biologics for livestock and poultry) reported by DA Regional Field Offices in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon and regions IV-A, IV-B, V, VIII and XII.

In a separate bulletin issued on October 25, the DA disclosed that it is providing various forms of assistance for distribution to farmers in the affected areas.

Thes include the P1-billion in Quick Response Fund for the rehabilitation and recovery of affected areas and

P500-million for the Survival and Recovery Loan Program of the Agricultural Credit Policy Council with up to P25,000 loanable amount, payable in three years at zero interest plus indemnification of affected farmers insured through the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation.

The agency said there are rice stocks from the National Food Authority for distribution as relief by local government units, Department of Social Welfare and Development, and other relief agencies extending assistance to families affected by Kristine.

The DA also announced the deployment of Kadiwa stores to affected areas.

It assured the public that the country has ample supply of agricultural products despite the reported damages.

In the same bulletin, the agency said Kristine damaged P1.61 billion worth of rice or about 104,198 metric tons in the whole country.

The typhoon also destroyed P63.51-million worth of high-value crops --- corn at P8.57 million; cassava at P6.55 million; livestock and poultry at P3.24 million; and farm structures worth some P3.24 million.