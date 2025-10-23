CL MSMEs log P55M salesat 27th Likha Trade Fair

Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from Central Luzon generated P55.3 million in sales during the 27th Likha ng Central Luzon Trade Fair held from October 15 to 19, 2025, at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City.

The Department of Trade and Industry–Region 3 (DTI-3) said that the amount surpassed the ?36.5 million sales target by nearly 52%.

The event gathered 148 exhibitors from the region’s seven provinces, featuring processed foods, furniture, home furnishings, wearables, gifts, holiday décor, and organic and wellness products.

Of the total sales, P17.8 million came from cash transactions, P29.7 million from booked orders, and P7.7 million from ongoing negotiations.

Bataan posted the highest sales with P17.4 million, followed by Pampanga (P12.0 million), Bulacan (P10.9 million), Tarlac (P6.1 million), Nueva Ecija (P4.6 million), Zambales (P2.5 million), and Aurora (P1.5 million).

DTI Region 3 director Edna D. Dizon said the results highlight the growing strength and competitiveness of Central Luzon entrepreneurs.

The trade fair was organized by DTI-3 and its provincial offices, in partnership with Philexport-3, the Regional Development Council-3, SM Supermalls, and the Central Luzon Growth Corridor Foundation, Inc.

Now in its 27th year, the Likha ng Central Luzon Trade Fair serves as a platform for MSMEs to expand market reach, establish business linkages, and promote locally made products to buyers nationwide.