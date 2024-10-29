CL police all set for Undas

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Some 4,000 police officers were deployed across Central Luzon in anticipation of the observance of All Saints’ and Souls’ Day.

Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, director of PRO 3, said he mobilized his senior officials to oversee security preparations in public cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbaria in the region.

The police official added that he also directed field officers to coordinate with force multipliers and emergency response units to ensure public safety.

Inspection of bus terminals to reinforce police presence and ensure the safety of travelers heading to provinces is also being conducted, Maranan added.

“Our personnel will be deployed from October 29 through November 4 to guarantee the safety and security of the public as they commemorate All Saints' and All Souls' Days,” he said.

Maranan thanked the force multipliers for their support. He cited their role in maintaining peace and order.